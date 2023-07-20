Ken died aged 90 on 11 March 2018 at his home in Knotty Ash.

An exhibition, celebrating one of the UK’s best-loved and most influential comedians, Sir Ken Dodd, is set to open at the Museum of Liverpool this autumn.

The first major exhibition on a comedian in a national museum, “Happiness!” is steeped in Doddy’s unique blend of whimsical, physical, surreal and theatrical humour, which transformed the UK comedy scene.

Featuring never-before-seen personal objects, film, photography, interactives and of course many jokes, the exhibition will open from September 9 until March 3.

Many of the objects featured have been kindly loaned to the museum by Ken’s wife, Anne, Lady Dodd, including his special notebooks.

Karen O’Rourke, Curator at the Museum of Liverpool said: “Sir Ken Dodd remains one of Liverpool’s most famous sons, so we’re very excited to be sharing his incredible career and achievements at Museum of Liverpool.

“An exhibition about Ken would be incomplete without trying to capture his irresistible spirit. Expect plenty of gags and some of his most memorable props and costumes, as we celebrate Ken’s humour and lifelong passion for spreading happiness and laughter.”

