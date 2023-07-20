Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

National treasure, Sir Ken Dodd, to be celebrated with major exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool

Ken died aged 90 on 11 March 2018 at his home in Knotty Ash.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 02:01 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

An exhibition, celebrating one of the UK’s best-loved and most influential comedians, Sir Ken Dodd, is set to open at the Museum of Liverpool this autumn.

The first major exhibition on a comedian in a national museum, “Happiness!” is steeped in Doddy’s unique blend of whimsical, physical, surreal and theatrical humour, which transformed the UK comedy scene.

Featuring never-before-seen personal objects, film, photography, interactives and of course many jokes, the exhibition will open from September 9 until March 3.

Most Popular

Many of the objects featured have been kindly loaned to the museum by Ken’s wife, Anne, Lady Dodd, including his special notebooks.

Karen O’Rourke, Curator at the Museum of Liverpool said: “Sir Ken Dodd remains one of Liverpool’s most famous sons, so we’re very excited to be sharing his incredible career and achievements at Museum of Liverpool.

“An exhibition about Ken would be incomplete without trying to capture his irresistible spirit. Expect plenty of gags and some of his most memorable props and costumes, as we celebrate Ken’s humour and lifelong passion for spreading happiness and laughter.”

Tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets cost £5, with concessions available - members of National Museums Liverpool visit for free.

Related topics:MuseumPhotographyJokesHumour