Merseyside has been hit by 19 closures announced by the NatWest Group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NatWest has announced it is set to close a further 18 branches across the UK as the mass departure of banks from our high streets continues.

A wave of closures from the likes of Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax has seen hundreds of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NatWest Group said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year.

In Merseyside, the Prescot Road branch in Liverpool will close on March 5. Ormskirk will lose its bank on Moor Street on February 27.

NatWest said the latest series of closure comes as the average number of transactions made fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, as more customers turned to online banking.

This comes after 578 announced branch closures across the UK this year, with Barclays leading with 185 site closures in 2023, followed by 112 Lloyds branch closures and 72 Halifax sites closing their doors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below is the list of the affected NatWest branches and the date of their closure:

London, Chiswick High Road - February 20

Redcar, High Street East - February 20

Bradford, New Line - February 21

Surbiton, Victoria Road - February 21

Bakewell, Water Lane - February 22

Greenwich, Greenwich Church Street - February 22

Ormskirk, Moor Street - February 27

London, Station Parade - February 27

Morecambe, Marine Road Central - February 28

Wednesfield, High Street - February 28

Pontypridd, Taff Street - February 29

Rickmansworth, High Street - February 29

Birmingham, Bristol Road South - March 5

Liverpool, Prescot Road - March 5

London, Piccadilly - March 6

Rochester, High Street - March 6

Dudley, Castle Street - March 7

Maldon, High Street - March 7

The RBS branch set for closure: