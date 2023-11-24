Full list of NatWest bank closures as Liverpool and Ormskirk branches axed
Merseyside has been hit by 19 closures announced by the NatWest Group.
NatWest has announced it is set to close a further 18 branches across the UK as the mass departure of banks from our high streets continues.
A wave of closures from the likes of Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax has seen hundreds of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.
The NatWest Group said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year.
In Merseyside, the Prescot Road branch in Liverpool will close on March 5. Ormskirk will lose its bank on Moor Street on February 27.
NatWest said the latest series of closure comes as the average number of transactions made fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, as more customers turned to online banking.
This comes after 578 announced branch closures across the UK this year, with Barclays leading with 185 site closures in 2023, followed by 112 Lloyds branch closures and 72 Halifax sites closing their doors.
Below is the list of the affected NatWest branches and the date of their closure:
London, Chiswick High Road - February 20
Redcar, High Street East - February 20
Bradford, New Line - February 21
Surbiton, Victoria Road - February 21
Bakewell, Water Lane - February 22
Greenwich, Greenwich Church Street - February 22
Ormskirk, Moor Street - February 27
London, Station Parade - February 27
Morecambe, Marine Road Central - February 28
Wednesfield, High Street - February 28
Pontypridd, Taff Street - February 29
Rickmansworth, High Street - February 29
Birmingham, Bristol Road South - March 5
Liverpool, Prescot Road - March 5
London, Piccadilly - March 6
Rochester, High Street - March 6
Dudley, Castle Street - March 7
Maldon, High Street - March 7
The RBS branch set for closure:
Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street - November 19