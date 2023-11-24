Register
Full list of NatWest bank closures as Liverpool and Ormskirk branches axed

Merseyside has been hit by 19 closures announced by the NatWest Group.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:52 GMT
NatWest has announced it is set to close a further 18 branches across the UK as the mass departure of banks from our high streets continues. 

A wave of closures from the likes of Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax has seen hundreds of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking. 

The NatWest Group said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year.

In Merseyside, the Prescot Road branch in Liverpool will close on March 5. Ormskirk will lose its bank on Moor Street on February 27.

NatWest said the latest series of closure comes as the average number of transactions made fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, as more customers turned to online banking.

This comes after 578 announced branch closures across the UK this year, with Barclays leading with 185 site closures in 2023, followed by 112 Lloyds branch closures and 72 Halifax sites closing their doors.

Below is the list of the affected NatWest branches and the date of their closure:

  • London, Chiswick High Road - February 20

  • Redcar, High Street East - February 20

  • Bradford, New Line - February 21

  • Surbiton, Victoria Road - February 21

  • Bakewell, Water Lane - February 22

  • Greenwich, Greenwich Church Street - February 22

  • Ormskirk, Moor Street - February 27

  • London, Station Parade - February 27

  • Morecambe, Marine Road Central - February 28

  • Wednesfield, High Street - February 28

  • Pontypridd, Taff Street - February 29

  • Rickmansworth, High Street - February 29

  • Birmingham, Bristol Road South - March 5

  • Liverpool, Prescot Road - March 5

  • London, Piccadilly - March 6

  • Rochester, High Street - March 6

  • Dudley, Castle Street - March 7

  • Maldon, High Street - March 7

The RBS branch set for closure:

  • Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street - November 19

