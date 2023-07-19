Prostestors say they’re not opposed to the memorial, just its location on the island at Princes Park lake.

Nelson Mandela’s daughter and granddaughter have been in Liverpool to unveil a memorial in honour of the late South African president.

The artwork, located on an island in Princes Park, Toxteth, includes a pavilion and 32 cylindrical pillars for seating, each inscribed with inspirational Mandela quotes. A new ‘Freedom Bridge’ is being built to connect the island to the rest of the grade II listed park across its lake.

Mandela’s daughter, Dr Makaziwe Mandela, and granddaughter, Mrs Tukwini Mandela, flew into to Liverpool to cut the ribbon at the unveiling event, which was attended by hundreds of people, including school children and local politicians.

Dr Makaziwe Mandela said: “We are truly moved by what the Liverpool city and Mandela 8 has done in remembrance of my dad. It’s ten years since my dad passed on, and I’m sure where he is, he is smiling and thinking, ‘wow I didn’t think the world would still be remembering me’.”

The scheme, devised by local charity Mandela 8, has a dual purpose as a space for outdoor education. Sonia Bassey, MBE, Chair of Mandela 8, said: “Well, this community in Liverpool eight has been part of the campaign for social justice and human rights for over 60 years, so to see Nelson Mandela’s family come to visit the city and open this memorial is just absolutely amazing.”

There are 32 cylindrical pillars for seating, representing how Nelson Mandela used 16 oil drums cut in half to cultivate 32 planters to make his gardens in prison. Image: LTV

However, not everybody is happy with the location of the memorial and there has been an ongoing campaign to get it moved. There was a peaceful protest at the event from locals who say giving people unrestricted access to the island in the park would disrupt local wildlife habitats and bring anti-social behaviour. Campaigners have suggested a different location for the memorial.

Local Ash Faulkner said: “It’s probably about 100m away, and it’s the open, unused green space just over the other side of the path, so adjacent to the Stonehenge structure that’s been built there. There it will be accessible for all that wouldn’t require CCTV, and then the island will be kept separate.”