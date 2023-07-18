🚨 Merseyside Police have seized a dog and are appealing for witnesses after reports a seven-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in Gorsedale Road park, Wallasey, on Monday evening. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and has since been discharged. Efforts are ongoing to locate the dog's owner, and several witnesses have been spoken to.
✊🏿 A memorial to Nelson Mandela is to be unveiled in Liverpool in the form of an open air classroom on an island - in recognition of the great man's 18-year incarceration on Robben Island. The late South African President's daughter and granddaughter were in Princes Park for the launch.
👁️🗨️ A campaign to increase women's safety, particularly around the transport network, has returned to the streets of Liverpool again in time for the busy summer holidays. Safer Streets Merseyside campaign artwork will be featured on Merseyrail trains, at the region's bus stations and in key locations during the six-week break.