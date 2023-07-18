🚨 Merseyside Police have seized a dog and are appealing for witnesses after reports a seven-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in Gorsedale Road park, Wallasey, on Monday evening. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and has since been discharged. Efforts are ongoing to locate the dog's owner, and several witnesses have been spoken to.

✊🏿 A memorial to Nelson Mandela is to be unveiled in Liverpool in the form of an open air classroom on an island - in recognition of the great man's 18-year incarceration on Robben Island. The late South African President's daughter and granddaughter were in Princes Park for the launch.

