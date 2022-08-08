‘Merseyside’s Best Brewery’ is hoping to replace their current taproom.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning Merseyside brewery has submitted plans to open a new taproom at a former bookmakers in Maghull.

Popular craft ale producer Neptune Brewery, which is based at Sefton Lane in Maghull, is requesting permission for the change of use of a former William Hill bookmakers, on Liverpool Road North.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brewery, which has won a number of accolades since launching in 2015, including being awarded ‘Merseyside’s Best Brewery’ last year, currently runs a taproom out of a section of their brewery at Sefton Lane industrial estates.

In documents submitted to Sefton Council, Neptune Brewery said they intend for the new bar to be a “replacement” for that taproom.

The Neptune Brewery team. Image: @neptunebrewery via Instagram

As part of the application, the brewery said it plans to create a cold store and bar area in the building, which houses offices above and is nestled in the middle of a row of shops and offices less than five minutes from Neptune’s main brewery site.

The application does not specify what hours the brewery intends to open or the how many people it might accomodate.