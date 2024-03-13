Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A delivery company has launched a new 24-hour grocery delivery service in Liverpool after a rise in demand for late night orders on its app. Gopuff, which has been operating in the city since September 2020, is a favourite amongst locals for deliveries of groceries, snacks, alcohol and more and has seen a 35% rise in out-of-hours orders.

The new 24hr service, which launched on March 11, can provide Liverpudlians with either late night or early morning deliveries. To promote the service, the company has released a list of the top five items ordered by Liverpudlians and it seems we love a vodka & coke with either toast or chocolate.

Top five most purchased items in Liverpool on Gopuff

Highland Spring still water - To no one's surprise the most purchased item is water. An everyday essential and always worth buying it's no wonder it made the top of the list. Maybe more boring than the other options but no less important . Warburton's Toastie white bread - Another humble yet essential item makes the list as Warburton's white toastie is another essential for most Liverpool families. A regular item always expected to be stocked in one's cupboard this is another predictable item that makes the list. Coca Cola classic - The signature red logo and distinct taste makes Coca Cola classic a top five pick. As one of the nation's most popular soft drinks it's no surprise it is the only one of its kind on the list. The inclusion will make more sense when coupled with next item on the list. Smirnoff Red Label vodka - One of the benefits of late night delivery services is the availability of alcohol when most places are closed. Vodka is the only alcohol to make it to the top five but is part of the reason for the demand of 24 hour services. This is the go to choice for partygoers or anyone finding themselves out of booze. Maltesers chocolate box - As one of the most beloved chocolate brands it may not be a surprise to some to see these here, but it's still the only sweet treat to make it on the list. The iconic chocolate is now a certified Liverpool favourite late night treat, especially when accompanied with the other choices on this list.