A new 25-stall farmers market is coming to Heswall this summer after permission was granted by Wirral Council. The market will be based at the Royal British Legion near the town centre and take place once a month on a Sunday, with a large event geared towards families once a year.

It is expected to open in August or September, with a focus on providing opportunities for traders to start up small businesses in the area. While there is space for 100 stalls, it will start with a much smaller number to avoid stalls competing with each other.

Ken Lynch, the events manager at the Heswall Royal British Legion, said: “People just drive past the place but we have so much to offer. It’s such a big place and we just want to be on the map. It would be another string to people’s bow that they can come out and shop differently and meet people.”

Competition: Concerns had been raised by both Highways England and Birkenhead Market about the application but these were addressed after confirmation about how traffic would be managed and that it would have significantly less impact on Birkenhead Market. The new market will operate alongside another farmer’s market at Heswall Hall.

Kim Harper, who is hoping to start up a baking business, said: “It will be different things from what you get in the supermarket. You get all your basic stuff but it’ll be very much the same. There’s nothing better than a homemade loaf or something like that. It’s just the best, better than just popping into Tesco.”

