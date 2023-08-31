The tiki bar speakeasy will have an ‘entirely different offering to anywhere else in the city’ and will be table service only.

A new Tikeasy will open its doors on Seel Street this autumn, in the former Super Megabite restaurant site.

Created by hospitality veteran Daniel Cunningham, the new bar, named Danny C’s, will specialise in classic cocktails, as well as new creations inspired by travels around the world.

Originally from Derry, Danny moved to Liverpool in 2009 to study Interior Architecture, specialising in Bar Design and decided to work in a bar whilst he studied. Working in popular Liverpool venues such as Alma De Cuba and Salt Dog Slims, he entered his first bartender competitions, and became an independent beverage consultant, travelling all over the world.

Now, Danny will open his own bar in the heart of the city centre, on Liverpool’s popular Seel Street. Danny C’s will feature 35 seats, with guests enjoying table service only. Bookings will be encouraged, but walk-ins accepted depending on availability.

A combination of a speakeasy and tiki bar, Danny C’s will sit firmly in the middle as a Tikeasy; with no password access required, but with the professional speakeasy service style and quality.

Danny explained: “Danny C’s will reflect my personal experience from travelling around the world, experiencing the beauty of many different styles of hospitality. Every country has its own approach depending on its culture and diversity and each location has great ideas that can be implemented to compliment each other.

Daniel Cunningham will open Danny C’s Tikeasy this autumn.

