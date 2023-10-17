New Liverpool ‘Tikeasy’ bar Danny C’s to open on Seel Street this week
The new speakeasy opens this October and will have an ‘entirely different offering to anywhere else in the city’.
A new Tikeasy will open its doors on Liverpool’s popular Seel Street this week, in the former Super Megabite restaurant site.
Created by hospitality veteran Daniel Cunningham, the new bar, named Danny C’s, will specialise in classic cocktails, as well as new creations inspired by travels around the world.
A combination of a speakeasy and tiki bar, Danny C’s will sit firmly in the middle as a Tikeasy; with no password access required, but with the professional speakeasy service style and quality.
Opening on Thursday, October 19, the new bar features 35 seats, with guests enjoying table service only. Bookings will be encouraged, but walk-ins accepted depending on availability.
Danny explained: “Danny C’s will reflect my personal experience from travelling around the world, experiencing the beauty of many different styles of hospitality. Every country has its own approach depending on its culture and diversity and each location has great ideas that can be implemented to compliment each other.
“My Tikeasy will incorporate these special styles of service to create the best level of service possible. I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from Asia for the bar design and service style where narrow townhouses in places such as Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo require the space to be used intelligently.
“This coupled with bespoke, individualised service will make Danny C’s a truly global beverage experience and offer an entirely different offering to anywhere else in the city.”
He added: “We’ve been working incredibly hard behind the scenes on both the build and menu of Danny C’s and myself and the team are really excited to be opening our doors from Thursday 19th October.”