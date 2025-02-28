New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion theatre looks set to be turned into an arts and culture hub as plans move forward to make the theatre “more visible.”

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to unachieved savings and issues with its budget last year, Wirral Council was forced to review the theatre’s budget as well as draw up plans to keep the building on Marine Promenade running into the future. Five options were put forward, but these were whittled down to four.

Now one option has been put forward for a full business case after a decision by councillors to progress the plans in 2024. At a tourism, communities, culture, and leisure committee meeting on March 6, councillors are being asked to develop the option further as well as look to move public health, social care, and children’s services into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirral Council was forced to review the theatre’s budget as well as draw up plans to keep the building on Marine Promenade running into the future | comedy_nose/Flickr

According to a report before councillors, the creation of a hub “provides the best possible return on investment, has the potential to substantially increase its revenue, and aligns with the wider council priorities.” The Floral was subsidised by £500,000 in the current financial year and is on track to meet this target. Shows over the next few months include a 1980s DJ set from Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and music from Songs of Praise host Aled Jones and Pop Idol singer-songwriter Gareth Gates.

The latest report said it would complement plans by the local authority to regenerate New Brighton with a hub helping “increase footfall and improve the setting and attractiveness of the Floral to a wider user group including community groups.” After the business case is developed, the plans will eventually go out for public feedback.

However little detail of the proposals have been made public with another report kept exempt due to commercial sensitivity. However a previous report suggested the Floral could follow the likes of the Chester Storyhouse or The Edge Theatre and Arts Centre in Manchester.

That report said the new hub could include a new library, youth services, community and family hubs as well as further support. According to the report, the inclusion of a library could help increase the use of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous report also suggested the new hub could increase footfall into New Brighton by nearly 130,000 and increase profit from conferencing by £85,000 to £256,000. A membership scheme could also be introduced generating £3,500 in the first year and £11,000 after three years.

Going forward, the September report said the new hub could also help save the council £418,000 as well as support plans for 250 new homes, a new 90-bed hotel, and other improvements to New Brighton. The amount of work estimated to be needed on the building was £2.9m.