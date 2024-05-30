Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 500 Liverpool Stagecoach bus drivers will strike over pay in June, as their union claims they’re being paid ‘on the cheap’.

The drivers will walk out over what Unite the Union say is a ‘huge disparity between their pay and that of Arriva Liverpool drivers’. According to Unite, Arriva drivers are paid £1.40 more an hour, equating to around £3,000 a year, for performing the same role.

The workers will strike from June 13 to 18, potentially impacting day-to-day travel and transport to events such as concerts by Taylor Swift and Pink. Unite say that If the dispute is not resolved, ‘industrial action will escalate, including the possibility of indefinite all out strikes’.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham explained: “For too long Stagecoach has gotten away with paying its Liverpool drivers on the cheap. It can totally afford to equalise pay with Arriva and that is what needs to happen. Unite’s Liverpool Stagecoach members have their union’s total backing in striking for a fair pay rise.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire said: "We have worked closely with union representatives to try to agree a pay deal. Throughout this process, we have done our utmost to present an offer that meet their expectations whilst also being affordable for the long-term sustainability of the region's bus network.