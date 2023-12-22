The character has been praised by fun-loving Scousers, who joked she should be wearing a pair of 110s.

Fun-loving Liverpudlians have gone wild joking about a rebellious animated chicken and dubbed it the 'best Scouse representation we've had in years'.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget was released on Netflix last week, picking up the story from the Aardman classic from 2000. The sequel features a star-studded cast, with Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey and Zachary Levi all giving their voices to the chickens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most wouldn't have expected to hear a Liverpudlian among the chickens, but Liverpool viewers were left grinning when they first saw the chicken Frizzle on their screens, with her Scouse accent.

Voiced by Josie Sedgewick-Davies, who is from Liverpool, Frizzle is the 'wild card' of the group and has gone down well with Scousers who took to social media to praise the 'best Scouse representation we've had in years'.

On X, Joe Campbell said: "I’m about 10 minutes into the new chicken run film and there’s a new character called Frizzle. She’s Scouse and keeps saying ‘Kidda’. This is the best day ever, if only she was wearing 110’s."