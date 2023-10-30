New coffee shop could open in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle - with all coffee roasted on site
A Liverpool coffee roastery could open a brand-new cafe in the Baltic Triangle, with all coffee roasted on site.
Liverpool Roasting Company, located at 41a Stanhope Street, currently creates and sells its wholesale coffee and tea to local customers and small Liverpool businesses.
However, hot drinks could soon be enjoyed on-site as the coffee connoisseurs have applied to change the use of the roastery into a coffee shop. All coffee would still be roasted on site, with a servery and seating areas added to the 170-year-old venue.
According to planning documents sent to Liverpool City Council, the coffee shop would be open from 8.00am until 7.00pm every day, and all roasting of coffee would be undertaken during these hours.
An accessible toilet would be added for customers, as well as a seating area at the front of the venue and a preparation counter.
In the planning statement, the applicant says that the addition of a servery area to the existing roastery will “serve the local businesses and residents with a new coffee venue where coffee can be served freshly roasted at source.”