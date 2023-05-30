The trial date for the two teenagers charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey has been pushed back until 27 November at Manchester Crown Court. 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds as she lay on a path in Culcheth in February. The trial to last up to three weeks.

Liverpool Council is set to award Liverpool Streetscene Services a four and a half year contract worth around £2.3m for collection of large household waste. In October last year, the city council said it was ending its more than two-decade relationship with Bulky Bob's, having deemed its terms to no longer represent best value.

People in Wirral are petitioning to ban fishing with nets as more and more sharks wash up on the beaches in the area. Recent photos taken in the area have shown a shark cut in half and buckets full of cockles – even though fishing for cockles is now banned in Wirral. However, there are a number of reasons animals may be washed up from boat traffic, old age, attacks from other animals, environmental factors and sound disturbances. North West Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authorities are currently investigating the issue. Wallasey MP Angela Eagle has also written to the Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs to investigate it further.