The Italian restaurant and tea room will open in the former Il Ristorante by Crust site.

A brand-new eatery will open in South Liverpool next month, creating 25 jobs.

Created by the team behind Liverpool’s popular Italian Quarter in the city centre, Botanico will launch in Woolton Village, offering afternoon tea, baked goods and pizza.

Located in the former Il Ristorante by Crust site, the restaurant will be open everyday with each dish freshly made in-house.

Owners of the Italian Quarter with venues such as Brunchin, father and son duo Donato Cillo and Antonio Cillo hope Bonatico will bring an ‘exciting and fresh’ new space to Woolton. Anontio says Botanico will be a ‘must-visit’ venue for lovers of authentic Italian-inspired dishes, and veggie and vegan dishes will be available.

On the menu:

The afternoon tea selection will be up made up of sandwiches from the freshly baked bread and desserts that are handmade and created by the talented team from Antoinetta Bakery. It will be served in a dedicated tea room.

selection will be up made up of sandwiches from the freshly baked bread and desserts that are handmade and created by the talented team from Antoinetta Bakery. It will be served in a dedicated tea room. The bakery will feature freshly made croissants, cannolis, pastries, macarons, cakes and breads baked with sourdough, the authentic Italian way, on display to enjoy in the restaurant or available for takeaway.

will feature freshly made croissants, cannolis, pastries, macarons, cakes and breads baked with sourdough, the authentic Italian way, on display to enjoy in the restaurant or available for takeaway. During the day, brunchwill include classic dishes with and Italian twist and pizza will be available from 12pm until close, with a versatile bistro menu available until the evening.