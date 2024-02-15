Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new fashion and lifestyle store is set to open in perhaps Liverpool One's most luxurious area. Peter’s Lane, which has become a hub for boutique shops, will get a new addition in the form of a 1,800sq ft White Stuff store selling the brand's womenswear and menswear.

The shop will be the first new unit to commit Liverpool One in 2024. The store will join other brand names on Peter's Lane including The White Company, Sweaty Betty, Mint Velvet and Space NK.

White Stuff said it has had a design refresh over the past few years to modernise and elevate its brand. The move to Liverpool One comes after the brand experienced strong sales in the past year across its almost 150 other locations and website.

The CEO of White Stuff, Jo Jenkins, said the new store is a 'confident step forward' for the brand, adding: "Liverpool One is the perfect home to introduce our thoughtful designs and high-quality fabrics to the city, in a new store format that truly represents the direction of our brand.”

The store will open on May 1.

Rob Deacon, Asset Management Director at Liverpool One, said: “We are proud to announce that White Stuff is the first brand to commit to Liverpool One in 2024. Innovation and evolution are at the heart of our strategy, and by bringing in exciting brands like White Stuff, we will build on last year’s successes and ensure we continue to contribute positively to the city centre and wider Liverpool City region.”