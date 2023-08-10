The immersive eatery has been nominated in five categories of the British Restaurant Awards.

A new immersive fine dining restaurant has been shortlisted for five top awards, just four months after moving from Birmingham to Liverpool.

Andrew Sheridan’s flagship restaurant in Cook Street, 8, has been nominated in five categories of the British Restaurant Awards (BRAs) – alongside some of the country’s most revered establishments including Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When open in Birmingham, 8 achieved three AA-Rosettes and was named by The Times as one of its top 10 worldwide dining experiences.

The British Restaurant Awards are now in their fifth year, and winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in London next month.

Diners can now vote for their favourite top restaurants from the shortlists.

Categories 8 By Andrew Sheridan has been nominated for are:

Best New Restaurant in 2023

Best Culinary Experience in 2023

Best Luxury Restaurant 2023

Restaurant of the Year 2023

Best Restaurant in Liverpool

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other shortlisted restaurants include three Michelin star-holder The Fat Duck, Gareth Ward’s Ynyishr, and Moor Hall in Aughton.

Sheridan, who moved his restaurant from Birmingham to Liverpool in April, said: “To be shortlisted for five awards in such esteemed company is incredible.