Register
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Liverpool’s new fine dining restaurant 8 by Andrew Sheridan shortlisted for five prestigious awards

The immersive eatery has been nominated in five categories of the British Restaurant Awards.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

A new immersive fine dining restaurant has been shortlisted for five top awards, just four months after moving from Birmingham to Liverpool.

Andrew Sheridan’s flagship restaurant in Cook Street, 8, has been nominated in five categories of the British Restaurant Awards (BRAs) – alongside some of the country’s most revered establishments including Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck.

When open in Birmingham, 8 achieved three AA-Rosettes and was named by The Times as one of its top 10 worldwide dining experiences.

The British Restaurant Awards are now in their fifth year, and winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in London next month.

Diners can now vote for their favourite top restaurants from the shortlists.

Categories 8 By Andrew Sheridan has been nominated for are:

  • Best New Restaurant in 2023
  • Best Culinary Experience in 2023
  • Best Luxury Restaurant 2023
  • Restaurant of the Year 2023
  • Best Restaurant in Liverpool

Other shortlisted restaurants include three Michelin star-holder The Fat Duck, Gareth Ward’s Ynyishr, and Moor Hall in Aughton.

Sheridan, who moved his restaurant from Birmingham to Liverpool in April, said: “To be shortlisted for five awards in such esteemed company is incredible.

“It would be amazing to win but being shortlisted just a few months after opening in Liverpool, is pretty remarkable.”

Related topics:London