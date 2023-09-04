Wirral restaurants: New five star food hygiene ratings awarded to 37 venues, one gets zero star
The Food Standards Agency has awarded a raft of new ratings to restaurants, bars and takeaways.
The level of food hygiene at a host of venues across Wirral has been revealed in the latest round of ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection by a local authority. A five-star rating means standards are very good, while zero means urgent improvement is required.
Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
Here are the latest ratings (August and July 2023) awarded to venues across Wirral by the Foods Standards Agency:
Restaurants, cafes and canteens - the following ratings have been given to 33 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
- Rated 5: Saughall Hotel at Saughall Hotel Saughall Road, Saughall Massie, Wirral; rated on August 25
- Rated 5: Pina Loca at Martins Newsagent 24 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on August 24
- Rated 5: Strummers (Inc.) Oliver's at Strummers Cafe 76 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 21
- Rated 5: Secrets @ No7 coffee shop at 7 Church Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on August 18
- Rated 5: Cafe Connect at Charing Cross Carpets 7 Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 16
- Rated 5: Gusto, at Heswall, Wirral; rated on August 16.
- Rated 5: Charlottes Kitchen at 133b Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on August 15
- Rated 5: Kesh’s Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9b Bebington Road, New Ferry; rated on August 14
- Rated 5: Future Yard CIC at @ 75 75 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 11
- Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at 11 The Croft Retail And Leisure Park Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on August 10
- Rated 5: Zero Clucks Given at Himalaya Restaurant 45 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 3
- Rated 5: Rubens Coffee at 5 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 31
- Rated 5: QT Cafe at 148 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on July 28
- Rated 5: Tulip Cafe at Tulip International Uk Ltd Riverview Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 28
- Rated 5: The Farmer's Arms at The Farmers Arms 167 Hill Bark Road, Frankby, Wirral; rated on July 25
- Rated 5: Cakes and Carts Cafe at Meyer Prestige Ltd Riverview Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 19
- Rated 5: Slinkys at 84 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 19
- Rated 5: The Corner Cafe and Bistro at 98a Church Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on July 18
- Rated 5: Village Tandoori at 46 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on July 7
- Rated 5: Vindaloo at 387 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on July 7
- Rated 5: MT Everest Nepalese Cuisine at 45 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on June 29
- Rated 4: Smugglers Cave, at 86 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 17
- Rated 4: Rise & Grind at 57 Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 27
- Rated 4: Snacking Dragons at CH63; rated on July 26
- Rated 4: St Georges Nursing Home at St Georges Care Home 1 Croxteth Avenue, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 26
- Rated 4: Baker & Baker (Staff Canteen) at Csm Bakery Solutions Stadium Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 21
- Rated 4: Molly’s Ice Cream, at Mill Farm 1392 New Chester Road, Eastham; rated on July 20
- Rated 4: Mythos Greek Restaurant, at 47 - 49 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on July 13
- Rated 3: Tasty Grill at 8 St Anne Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 2
- Rated 3: Amas Turkish Restaurant at 449 - 451 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 5
- Rated 2: Royal Bengal Restaurant at 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 17
- Rated 1: Caffe Cream of New Brighton at 1 Marine Point Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on July 5
- Rated 0: The Slipper Baths Cafe, Byrne Avenue Baths at Byrne Avenue Swimming Pool And Recreation Centre Byrne Avenue, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs - And 13 ratings has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
- Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, 9 Prenton Road East, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on August 4
- Rated 5: The Wellington Hotel at 10 The Village, Bebington, Wirral; rated on July 31
- Rated 5: The Claughton at 50 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22
- Rated 5: Sacred Heart Parish Centre at Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 18
- Rated 5: Coach And Horses at Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: Eagle & Crown at 149 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: The Vineyard at 74 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: The Overchurch at Royden Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 14
- Rated 5: Park View Hotel at 426-428 Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 13
- Rated 5: Clarence Hotel at 89 Albion Street, New Brighton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12
- Rated 5: Tower Hotel at 1 Liscard Way, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12
- Rated 5: Arrowe Park Golf Club at Gentlemens Club Room Arrowe Park Golf Course Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on July 14
- Rated 2: Hornblowers Public House at 22-26 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22
Takeaways - Plus nine ratings for takeaways:
- Rated 5: Choices Bar at 124 Duke Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 16
- Rated 5: Jac's Pantry at CH49; rated on August 9
- Rated 5: The mixed grill at 140 Borough Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on August 1
- Rated 5: Pizza Nite at 580 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 28
- Rated 4: Happy Kitchen, at 15 Woodchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on August 23.
- Rated 3: Sultan Tandoori Indian Takeaway, at 76 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 9.
- Rated 3: Alo Pho Woodside at Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on July 26
- Rated 1: Peters Fish Bar, at 120 King Street, Egremont, Wirral; rated on July 10
- Rated 1: Yeung Sing Fish and Chips, at 155 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 3
What the ratings mean: The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
- 0 - urgent improvement required.
- 1 – major improvement necessary.
- 2 – some improvement necessary.
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
- 4 – hygiene standards are good.
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good.