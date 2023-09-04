The Food Standards Agency has awarded a raft of new ratings to restaurants, bars and takeaways.

The level of food hygiene at a host of venues across Wirral has been revealed in the latest round of ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection by a local authority. A five-star rating means standards are very good, while zero means urgent improvement is required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here are the latest ratings (August and July 2023) awarded to venues across Wirral by the Foods Standards Agency:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens - the following ratings have been given to 33 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Saughall Hotel at Saughall Hotel Saughall Road, Saughall Massie, Wirral; rated on August 25

Rated 5: Pina Loca at Martins Newsagent 24 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on August 24

Rated 5: Strummers (Inc.) Oliver's at Strummers Cafe 76 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 21

Rated 5: Secrets @ No7 coffee shop at 7 Church Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on August 18

Rated 5: Cafe Connect at Charing Cross Carpets 7 Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 16

Rated 5: Gusto, at Heswall, Wirral; rated on August 16.

Rated 5: Charlottes Kitchen at 133b Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on August 15

Rated 5: Kesh’s Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9b Bebington Road, New Ferry; rated on August 14

Rated 5: Future Yard CIC at @ 75 75 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 11

Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at 11 The Croft Retail And Leisure Park Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on August 10

Rated 5: Zero Clucks Given at Himalaya Restaurant 45 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 3

Rated 5: Rubens Coffee at 5 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 31

Rated 5: QT Cafe at 148 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on July 28

Rated 5: Tulip Cafe at Tulip International Uk Ltd Riverview Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 28

Rated 5: The Farmer's Arms at The Farmers Arms 167 Hill Bark Road, Frankby, Wirral; rated on July 25

Rated 5: Cakes and Carts Cafe at Meyer Prestige Ltd Riverview Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 19

Rated 5: Slinkys at 84 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 19

Rated 5: The Corner Cafe and Bistro at 98a Church Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on July 18

Rated 5: Village Tandoori at 46 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on July 7

Rated 5: Vindaloo at 387 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on July 7

Rated 5: MT Everest Nepalese Cuisine at 45 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on June 29

Rated 4: Smugglers Cave, at 86 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 17

Rated 4: Rise & Grind at 57 Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 27

Rated 4: Snacking Dragons at CH63; rated on July 26

Rated 4: St Georges Nursing Home at St Georges Care Home 1 Croxteth Avenue, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 26

Rated 4: Baker & Baker (Staff Canteen) at Csm Bakery Solutions Stadium Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 21

Rated 4: Molly’s Ice Cream, at Mill Farm 1392 New Chester Road, Eastham; rated on July 20

Rated 4: Mythos Greek Restaurant, at 47 - 49 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on July 13

Rated 3: Tasty Grill at 8 St Anne Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 2

Rated 3: Amas Turkish Restaurant at 449 - 451 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 5

Rated 2: Royal Bengal Restaurant at 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 17

Rated 1: Caffe Cream of New Brighton at 1 Marine Point Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on July 5

Rated 0: The Slipper Baths Cafe, Byrne Avenue Baths at Byrne Avenue Swimming Pool And Recreation Centre Byrne Avenue, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs - And 13 ratings has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, 9 Prenton Road East, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on August 4

Rated 5: The Wellington Hotel at 10 The Village, Bebington, Wirral; rated on July 31

Rated 5: The Claughton at 50 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22

Rated 5: Sacred Heart Parish Centre at Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 18

Rated 5: Coach And Horses at Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17

Rated 5: Eagle & Crown at 149 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17

Rated 5: The Vineyard at 74 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17

Rated 5: The Overchurch at Royden Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 14

Rated 5: Park View Hotel at 426-428 Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 13

Rated 5: Clarence Hotel at 89 Albion Street, New Brighton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12

Rated 5: Tower Hotel at 1 Liscard Way, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12

Rated 5: Arrowe Park Golf Club at Gentlemens Club Room Arrowe Park Golf Course Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on July 14

Rated 2: Hornblowers Public House at 22-26 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22

Takeaways - Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: Choices Bar at 124 Duke Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 16

Rated 5: Jac's Pantry at CH49; rated on August 9

Rated 5: The mixed grill at 140 Borough Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on August 1

Rated 5: Pizza Nite at 580 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 28

Rated 4: Happy Kitchen, at 15 Woodchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on August 23.

Rated 3: Sultan Tandoori Indian Takeaway, at 76 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 9.

Rated 3: Alo Pho Woodside at Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on July 26

Rated 1: Peters Fish Bar, at 120 King Street, Egremont, Wirral; rated on July 10

Rated 1: Yeung Sing Fish and Chips, at 155 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the ratings mean: The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.