An exciting new cruise programme will set sail from Liverpool, offering guests magical experiences and the chance to see the outstanding Northern Lights.

The beautiful display of glowing, swirling lights - known as aurora borealis - are most often sighted in areas near to the North Pole, such as Greenland, Alaska and Scandinavia. Now, Fred. Olsen cruise guests are being offered the chance to explore Norway over a two-week period, and see the magical lights in all their glory.

Boarding from Liverpool in November 2025, the 'In Search of the Northern Lights' trip is just one of many cruises in the 2025/26 programme, with seven ships setting sail from the city and taking guests to visit captivating cities, fairytale castles and remote islands.

The new programme has been scheduled to ensure travellers visit the destinations at the very best time of year, with opportunities to experience events such as the Rio Carnival and the Midnight Sun.

To celebrate the launch, guests who book a cruise from the new 2025/26 Worldwide programme between March 5 and 12, 2024, have the chance to win up to £1,000 off a cruise of their choice, with five runners up will also winning a £200 voucher to use towards a future cruise booking.

Borealis cruise ship docked in Liverpool.

Below are some of Fred. Olsen Cruise Line's Liverpool highlights

New 2025/26 Fred. Olsen cruises from Liverpool

Exploring Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland

Borealis in Narsarsuaq, Greenland. Image: Fred Olsen

Bolette’s 15-night ‘Exploring Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland’ (T2518) cruise departs from Liverpool on August 7, 2025, offering scenic cruising and the chance to experience the Inuit community tradition of kaffemik.

In Search of the Northern Lights

A magical Northern Lights cruise will depart from Liverpool. Image: Fred Olsen

Bolette’s 14-night ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ (T2526) cruise departs from Liverpool on November 3, 2025, offering the chance to witness the Northern Lights and uncover the scientific wonders of the Aurora Borealis.

Price: From £1,999 per person.

From £1,999 per person. Itinerary: Liverpool, UK – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising by Torghatten, Norway – Crossing the Arctic Circle, Norway – Alta, Norway (overnight stay) – Tromsø, Norway – Sortland, Norway – Cruising by Seven Sisters Mountain Range, Norway – Molde, Norway – Liverpool, UK.

Mountains, Islands and Lakes of the Dalmatian Coast

Bolette sailing into Kotor. Image: Fred Olsen

Bolette’s 24-night ‘Mountains, Islands and Lakes of the Dalmatian Coast’ (T2609) cruise departs from Liverpool on April 28, 2026, taking guests on a magical trip to visit Lake Bled and Plitvices Lakes’ cascading waterfalls.