Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An adorable dog has found a new, loving family after she was neglected by her former owner, and found suffering from a number of health conditions.

Peggy, a Pocket Bully who was only a puppy at the time, had an untreated skin condition, a bilateral ear infection and a ten-day prolapse when she was found at a flat in Shrewsbury Road in Prenton, Wirral, on April 23, last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her owner, Peter Shelley, 47, had denied causing unnecessary suffering and failing to meet her needs but was found guilty at a trial at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 20). He was handed a ten-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from keeping animals for 18 months.

Police officers discovered Peggy's terrible condition, after attending Shelley's property to check on her after he had been taken into custody. The officers expressed concern about the dog’s condition and noticed bloodied bedding in her crate, and notified the RSPCA.

Peggy was found in a terrible condition at a property in Prenton. Officers found the bedding in her crate covered in blood. Image: RSPCA

Giving evidence to the court at Shelley's trial, RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes who responded to the incident, said: “The dog had been seized by officers and I advised that she should be taken urgently to a vet for assessment. There was no response and no access through the side gate so I left a calling card requesting that the owner/person responsible for the dog respond.

“I made arrangements for a colleague to collect the dog the following day and transport her to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first vet who examined Peggy on April 23 said she had a low body condition score, inflamed, crusting dermatitis affecting her ears, chin, eyelids and chest, a bilateral infection of both ear canals and a vaginal prolapse.

Peggy was found with a number of untreated conditions. Image: RSPCA

In written evidence to the court she said: “In my professional opinion I believe that the conditions had been present for a duration of longer than three weeks. I do not believe any treatment was being administered to this patient and no professional help had been sought for the vaginal prolapse.”

A second vet, who examined Peggy at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital the following day, diagnosed an ulcerated vaginal prolapse, a bilateral ear infection and a skin allergy which had caused severe itching and alopecia. “Given the severity of Peggy’s condition on presentation, in my opinion she will have suffered for two weeks, as a minimum, likely longer,” she said.

During the course of the investigation, a local charity confirmed to the RSPCA that Peggy had been in their care on April 10, 2023 after she’d been admitted as a stray. However, Shelley reclaimed her three days later and ignored advice given to him by kennel staff that she needed urgent veterinary treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley, who now resides at Warbreck Avenue in Liverpool, said Peggy was being well looked after and that he didn't think her ears were that bad, and although he could see the prolapse she seemed okay.

Peggy was initially looked after at a private boarding establishment on behalf of the RSPCA before being transferred to the charity’s Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton Branch, where she went into foster care. Now, after making a good recovery, she has been adopted by a loving family and is 'settling well' into her new home.

RSCPA Inspector Joynes said: “Peggy is such a sweet little dog and has been a favourite with all the people who have assisted in her rescue, treatment and rehoming.

Peggy is now getting the care she deserves. Image: RSPCA