A flamboyant Paris-based hotel brand is coming to Liverpool.

The brand’s first hotel outside of in the North of England and the second in the UK, Mama Shelter Liverpool will be located at the beloved George Henry Lee building, off Williamson Square, and is expected to open in 2025 following a £25 million redevelopment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Started in 2008 in Paris as a concept developed by Serge Trigano and his two sons, Jérémie and Benjamin. Mama Shelter offer hotels that are affordable and fun.

The new hotel will launch thanks to lifestyle hospitality company, Ennismore and Landlab, the Dubai-based Design and Development Group.

Key features will include a sports bar concept, spa, karaoke rooms and rooftop bar.

About the George Henry Lee Building: The George Henry Lee building, has been largely vacant in recent years since John Lewis moved its operations to Liverpool One. Built in the mid-1800s, the building began as a bonnet store before being sold to John Lewis Partnership in 1940.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redevelopment: The building’s interior will undergo a £25 million redevelopment which will see the 153,000 sq. ft space transformed into 175 rooms as well as 10-pin bowling, a cinema, sports bar, spa, co-working space and a rooftop bar and more.

Mama Shelter, Rennes. Photo by Mama Shelter.

About Mama Shelter: Since its launch 15 years ago, Mama Shelter has launched 17 hotels across France and in cities including Los Angeles, Lisbon and Rome.

Vic Alfa, UK Director of Landlab, said: “As a Liverpudlian, I’m incredibly proud and excited to be bringing Mama Shelter to my hometown.