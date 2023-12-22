Images show how Liverpool skyline could change shape with new tower blocks
If given the green light the buildings could completely change one part of the city centre.
These images show how Liverpool's skyline could change shape with the addition of two new tower blocks.
Plans are currently in the works to construct the towers on the junction of Old Hall Street and Leeds Street in the city centre.
Pending the go-ahead from Liverpool City Council, Packaged Living Limited wants to build the two mid-rise towers - one 19 stories tall and the other 25 stories tall - which would contain 434 apartments, as well as other amenities.
These include a rooftop terrace with a 360 degree view, over 280 cycle spaces for residents, co-working areas and on-site electric car charging.
According to a consultation document, the three stages of construction will be completed in 2026.
The development, known as Old Hall Place, will occupy a building on the corner of Old Hall Street and Leeds Street which was built in the 1980s by the Moores family for the operation of Littlewoods.