The new venue is on “possibly the most iconic music-based street on the planet.”

An exciting new bar is set to open in Liverpool, joining many other incredible venues on the city’s culturally noted Mathew Street.

After opening its doors on Harrington Street last year, Scruffy Murphy’s Irish American themed bar has proven to be a huge hit with both locals and visitors, and the team behind the venue, Harrison’s Bar Group, are ready to welcome the public to their latest venture, Scruffy Murphy’s 2.

Launching on Mathew Street this Friday (July 14), Scruffy Murphy’s 2 will host live music, karaoke and open mic nights, as well as showing sports on 18 large screens.

The new venue: Renowned Liverpool Street artist, Paul Curtis, helped with the design of the new venue, painting incredible murals of Elvis and Katie Taylor.

Nicola Halton Business Development Manager for Harrison’s Bar Group said the new location is “very special as it is on possibly the most iconic music-based street on the planet.”

The venue will have an extensive drink offering, as well as serving pub grub classics.

Opening times: Thursday - Sunday: 12pm - 11pm. Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 3am.

Scruffy Murphy’s 2 will launch this Friday (July 14) from 5pm.

1 . Scruffy Murphy’s 2, Mathew Street Inside the new venue. Photo: Bond Media Agency

2 . Scruffy Murphy’s 2, Mathew Street It is located on one of the city’s most iconic streets. Photo: Bond Media Agency

3 . Scruffy Murphy’s 2, Mathew Street The lovely bar is covered in fairy lights. Photo: Bond Media Agency

4 . Scruffy Murphy’s 2, Mathew Street Guinness will be served, of course. Photo: Bond Media Agency

