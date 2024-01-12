The Sui Mai Shack promises to impress lovers of Asian dumplings, claiming to serve the largest range of sui mai flavours in the whole country.

A Liverpool couple are bringing their highly-rated sui mais to Anfield, after impressing lovers of Chinese food with their food stall.

After previously renting space out of a restaurant in Liverpool and later opening a food stall at St Helens' Imperial Food and Drink Quarter, married couple Anton and Steph Simpson will now open their very own restaurant in Anfield.

Set to open on Priory Road in the next couple of weeks, The Sui Mai Shack promises to impress lovers of Asian porlkdumplings, claiming to serve the largest range of sui mai flavours in the whole country, including sweet chilli glaze, reaper chilli and original steamed. Customers also rave about the duck loaded fries.

For veggies, vegan dumplings are available and new vegan sui mais are expected to be sold soon, once the recipe is perfected. The popular salt and pepper fries are also suitable for vegeterians, as well as spring rolls.

Anton told LiverpoolWorld it has been 'a lot of hard work' preparing for the new venue but he is 'very excited' to open in Liverpool as 'no one loves sui mais more than Scousers'.

He continued: "Me and my family love sui mai and the special thing about ours is they don't get gristle in them if you let them go cold. I’m the type of person who likes to go back to my food - I'm a picker - and honestly, I think ours are even better cold, especially the sweet chilli glaze ones. You can even go back to them the next day and they'll still taste as good - the perfect hangover cure."

The venue is uniquely decorated with Liverpool FC-themed anime artwork.

The huge selection of sui mais and loaded fries aren't the only special thing about the eatery though, as the venue is uniquely decorated with Liverpool FC-themed anime artwork.

The impressive art covers the walls inside the venue and features top Liverpool players including Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Explaining the decision to go with an LFC theme, Anton said: "We were going to go with half Liverpool, half Everton, but as the Everton ground is moving, we decided on Liverpool only - though I'm a Liverpool fan so I don't mind.

"We then thought that anime would be a bit of fun for the kids as we want the restaurant to be a family place."

Proud to have 'never had a bad review', The Sui Mai Shack has a five out five star rating on Facebook and is followed by thousands of people. One reviewer described the food as 'unbelievable scran' with another stating it is the 'best in Merseyside'.

Anton said he and his family are 'very proud' of how far they have come, adding that his lovely mum makes all of their desserts - which are dairy free.

An official opening date for the Anfield venue has not yet been confirmed, as Anton and Steph are working hard to perfect the final touches, however, the duo aim to be open to the public within the next fortnight.