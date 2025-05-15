A proposed new rail line between Liverpool and Manchester would be “absolutely transformational” for two of Britain’s “most famous and globally significant cities” according to the leader of Liverpool Council.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayors Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham have called on the government to back plans for the construction of a new Liverpool-Manchester railway to underpin wider proposals for a “Northern Arc.”

The leaders of the Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester combined authorities are presenting a report to government officials outlining how the new line – which would stretch from Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Piccadilly – could deliver a £15bn boost to the economy. Mr Rotheram and Mr Burnham will ask for the government to make good on proposals for £17bn allocated for the rail link last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of a new rail line between Liverpool and Manchester can “balance up the economy of the country” and provide better economic growth than anywhere else in the UK | RichardAsh1981/Flickr

Now, Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of the city council, has added his support to the proposals, saying the development of the new line could not only provide further capacity but “new ability to grow our local economies.” Speaking outside the Houses of Parliament this afternoon alongside former rail minister Huw Merriman, Mr Burnham and Mr Rotheram set out their vision for the rail link and called on ministers to get spades in the ground at the start of the next decade.

Officials believe it could add £90bn to the GVA (gross value added) across the UK. The line would incorporate five stations from Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Airport, including the development of a new Liverpool Gateway stop.

It would also act as a catalyst for the wider generation of Liverpool Central station. Cllr Robinson was fulsome in his praise for the scheme.

He said: “A brand new Liverpool-Manchester rail line would be absolutely transformational infrastructure, not just for the north of England but actually for two of Britain’s most famous and globally significant cities. When we think about the North West of England’s economy we know it’s worth about £150bn to the UK every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know a brand new railway line between the two cities would add an additional £7bn to that every year. By 2050 that would mean an additional £400,000 jobs across the North West and an additional 300,000 brand new homes across our region.

“Particularly in Liverpool and Manchester having two new station solutions, those could be poles of growth in their own right in both cities. Not just giving us new capacity, but new ability to grow our local economies.

“This is a really significant growth opportunity, not just for the North West of England, not just for Liverpool, not just for Manchester, but for the whole of the United Kingdom.”