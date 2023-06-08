A map shows all of the places “the most dangerous plant in Britain” can been found in Merseyside.

Giant hogweed, an invasive plant that was first introduced in the 19th century, can cause third-degree burns, scars and even permanent blindness. The troublesome plant has a sap that will burn when in contact with sunlight, and is toxic if eaten.

It was planted in gardens by rivers and ponds and continued to be used until the mid 20th century even as its dangers were more widely known. The plant then spread rapidly in the 1960s and it is now classed as the most invasive species in Europe according to the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI).

Similar to Japense Knotweed, the plant can grow to over ten feet tall and can only be disposed of at a licensed landfill site.

According to a Plant Atlas published by the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI), the plant can be found in or near the following places in Merseyside:

Hoylake

Greasby

Leasowe

Wallasey

Neston

Ellesmere Port

Liverpool

Knowsley Park

Hunt’s Cross

Speke

Widnes

Kirkdale

Maghull

Kirkby

Huyton

Formby

Ainsdale

Southport

Another map run by What Shed reports sighting by the public that have been verified by the Biological Records Centre. This provides the more precise location of each plant.

According to Property Care Association’s Invasive Weed Control Group, there are five ways to identify giant hogweed: