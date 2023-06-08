A map shows all of the places “the most dangerous plant in Britain” can been found in Merseyside.
Giant hogweed, an invasive plant that was first introduced in the 19th century, can cause third-degree burns, scars and even permanent blindness. The troublesome plant has a sap that will burn when in contact with sunlight, and is toxic if eaten.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was planted in gardens by rivers and ponds and continued to be used until the mid 20th century even as its dangers were more widely known. The plant then spread rapidly in the 1960s and it is now classed as the most invasive species in Europe according to the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI).
Similar to Japense Knotweed, the plant can grow to over ten feet tall and can only be disposed of at a licensed landfill site.
According to a Plant Atlas published by the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI), the plant can be found in or near the following places in Merseyside:
- Hoylake
- Greasby
- Leasowe
- Wallasey
- Neston
- Ellesmere Port
- Liverpool
- Knowsley Park
- Hunt’s Cross
- Speke
- Widnes
- Kirkdale
- Maghull
- Kirkby
- Huyton
- Formby
- Ainsdale
- Southport
Another map run by What Shed reports sighting by the public that have been verified by the Biological Records Centre. This provides the more precise location of each plant.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Property Care Association’s Invasive Weed Control Group, there are five ways to identify giant hogweed:
- Height – As its name implies, the overriding feature of Giant hogweed is its sheer size. The plant can grow up to five metres high.
- Stem size – It has a stem that measures up to 10 centimetres in diameter.
- Flowers – The plant produces a large, white, umbrella-shaped flowering head, with a single umbel capable of producing 50,000 seeds per head.
- Leaves – Giant hogweed has sharply serrated or divided leaves, which reach up to three metres.
- Markings – Giant hogweed’s stem is usually covered in blotchy purple markings. Sharp bristles can also be found on the stem and under the leaves.