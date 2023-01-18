Passengers will be able to experience the new trains from next Monday.

After delays due to Covid-19, a factory flood and talks with unions, Merseyrail’s brand new trains will finally make their debut on the network on Monday (January 23). The operator said the first train will run on the Kirkby line, as it is the shortest on the network and serves the main Kirkdale depot.

The new trains, which will replace the current 40-year-old trains, feature Wi-Fi, plugs and a bright, airy saloon.

Advertisement

The new trains will hold up to 50% more passengers. Image: Merseyrail

Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram said an agreement had been made between Merseyrail and ASLEF and the new £500m publicly owned trains ‘will be the envy of towns and cities across the country.’

He added: “These new trains will bring the region’s rail network into the 21st century.”

The new fleet have more space for bikes, buggies, disabled passengers and luggage, as well as intelligent air conditioning and mixture of seating types.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new trains feature of mixture of seating types. Image: Merseyrail

They will be able to carry 50% more passengers and be safer - most notably in the ease in which everyone can get on and off, with step-free access thanks to a sliding step.