New Merseyside McDonald’s to open despite fears of ‘pandemonium’

The restaurant is set to provide 65 news jobs.

A new Merseyside McDonald’s is expected to open in the beginning of August despite people predicting ‘pandemonium’ on the roads if the fast food restaurant goes ahead.

The new drive-thru McDonald’s will be located at the Junction One retail park in Bidston Moss, Wirral, and could provide up to 65 news jobs. However, critics of the plans have said access to the retail park is already ‘a nightmare’ and the new eaterie will only make things worse.

Wirral Council approved the original plans in May 2022 but an amendment to provide outdoor tables, chairs and benches is currently being considered before work begins. The restaurant will provide room for 97 customers inside and 17 parking spaces. Access for those walking and cycling to the restaurant will also be created.

Pros: “This site represents a multi-million pound investment in Bidston Moss and will deliver up to 65 new, local jobs,” Adam Brand, McDonald’s senior acquisitions surveyor, said when the plans were lodged in December. “We know how well-connected this location is, being just off Junction 1 of the M53, and our restaurant will be ideally placed to serve local people and visitors alike.”

Cons: Some residents are not so positive about the development. Ian Maddocks said: “Sort the entrance and exit to the retail park first, it’s a nightmare. Surprised nothing has ever been done, it’s so bad to get into only one way to get in.” Emma Morris added: “Wouldn’t say it’s the best place to put one with how bad that car park is already.”

Traffic issues: In response to residents’ concerns the application for the drive-thru was supported by a “satisfactory” transport assessment “and shows that the development traffic will have minimal impact.”

Litter: According to a council report, McDonald’s said employees would regularly carry out litter picks in the area and litter bins would be provided to manage litter in the area.

What the new Wirral McDonald’s might look like.

