New M&S store at Liverpool ONE announces opening date

The new two-storey Marks & Spencer will have an improved foodhall and more spacious departments.

Marks & Spencer has announced when its new 70,000 sq ft store in Liverpool ONE will be open to customers. Located on the corner of South John Street and Lord Street, the flagship M&S will take over two floors of the former Debenhams building, which closed in May 2021.

It will open for business on Tuesday 15 August and will replace the current store on Church Street, ending an almost 100 year tenure in the iconic Compton House building in the city centre. The new M&S will include a café, clothing and home departments as well as an improved foodhall and in-store bakery.

Store manager Kirsty Williams said: “I can’t wait to welcome our local customers inside to visit the store next month and see it all for themselves. Whether you’re dropping by in your lunch break, looking for a big family food shop, or want to find the latest summer styles from our Clothing, Home & Beauty departments– we’ve got you covered.”

What’s in store:

Spacious and stylish new Clothing, Home & Beauty departments.

A ‘bigger and better’ Foodhall with a fresh market-style.

The new-look Foodhall is designed to deliver local customers a bigger, better and fresher experience than ever before.

A bigger-than-ever M&S Bakery offering freshly baked bread, cakes and pastries.

M&S Wine Shop featuring an award-winning selection of drinks.

M&S Liverpool ONE. Image: M&S Liverpool ONE/facebook