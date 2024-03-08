New mural unveiled on Bold Street on International Women's Day

A new mural is being unveiled on Liverpool's Bold Street to help mark International Women's Day 2024. Commissioned by John Lewis, the collage celebrates influential women who have helped shape the brand's legacy.

Created by a talented anonymous female artist from Mural Republic, alongside a group of other female artists, the mural features portraits of textile designer Lucienne Day, Charlotte Tilbury, and ceramicist Yvonne Telford. The mural is set to be completed on Friday 8 March and can be seen on the corner of Colquitt Street and Bold Street.

In a week-long effort, the mural's unveiling coincides with International Women's Day, and is part of John Lewis & Partners rebrand to John Lewis & Sisters - a long-term campaign to support female talent.

Shoppers in Liverpool ONE will also be able to see famous female DJ Gemma Cairney DJing in John Lewis on International Women's Day.

