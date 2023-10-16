The Italian restaurant and tea room is now open for brunch, pizza, afternoon tea and baked goods.

A brand-new eatery has opened in the heart of South Liverpool.

Created by the team behind Liverpool’s popular Italian Quarter in the city centre, Botanico joins a range of businesses in Woolton Village and offers afternoon tea, baked goods and pizza.

Located in the former Il Ristorante by Crust site at 3 Allerton Road, the restaurant is open everyday with each dish freshly made in-house.

Owners of the Italian Quarter with venues such as Brunchin, father and son duo Donato Cillo and Antonio Cillo hope Bonatico will bring an ‘exciting and fresh’ new space to Woolton. Anontio says Botanico will be a ‘must-visit’ venue for lovers of authentic Italian-inspired dishes, and veggie and vegan dishes will be available.

On the menu:

The afternoon tea selection is made up of sandwiches from the freshly baked bread and desserts that are handmade and created by the talented team from Antoinetta Bakery. It will be served in a dedicated tea room.

selection is made up of sandwiches from the freshly baked bread and desserts that are handmade and created by the talented team from Antoinetta Bakery. It will be served in a dedicated tea room. The bakery features freshly made croissants, cannolis, pastries, macarons, cakes and breads baked with sourdough, the authentic Italian way, on display to enjoy in the restaurant or available for takeaway.

features freshly made croissants, cannolis, pastries, macarons, cakes and breads baked with sourdough, the authentic Italian way, on display to enjoy in the restaurant or available for takeaway. During the day, brunch includes classic dishes with and Italian twist and pizza is available from 12pm until close, with a versatile bistro menu available until the evening.

