Google

The new occupants of the former Leaf building have responded after historic windows were taken down without permission.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LDRS revealed earlier this week how Liverpool Council has launched an investigation after 1930s windows were taken out of the building on Bold Street without being signed off.

Restaurant chain Loungers – behind popular locations such as Cosy Club – have submitted a bid to the city council to transform the venue with new signage and lights on the building’s frontage. However, work has been done on the building which has breached Liverpool Council’s rules on development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaf left the site in September after 15 years. Now Loungers have had their say on the unauthorised work. The LDRS understands that first floor windows on the site have been replaced without planning permission. The only current live application submitted by the Bristol-based firm is to replace the signage to read Deco Lounge.

A design and access statement submitted as part of that application described the site as “a 3-storey building – distinctly different from the neighbouring buildings on either side – with a modern glass shopfront at ground floor level, facing onto the street.” Although itself unlisted, the site is close to several Grade II listed buildings.

While contractors are on site, they are being tasked by Loungers to carry out an internal refurbishment of the former bar, not the wider building. Liverpool Council officers visited the location on Wednesday to review ongoing works.

Google

It is understood the old 1930s Crittall windows have been removed, chopped up and taken off site. The replacement windows are aluminium double-glazed replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS has been told this has been undertaken by the landlord of the building, rather than Loungers. An enforcement case has been raised for the replacement windows with the planning enforcement team and city officials are investigating.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Loungers said: “Whilst we are currently on site stripping out the unit, any works to repair the façade and windows are being undertaken by the landlord of the property, and we would have expected them to have secured the necessary consents for the works.

“It is a beautiful Art Deco building and we are as disappointed as everyone else about the removal of the original Crittall windows.”

Representatives from Liverpool Council are understood to have spoken to an agent on behalf of the landlord to discuss the matter further.