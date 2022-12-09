Parking charge could be introduced at Croxteth Park, Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize, struggling Liverpool Council has ‘turned a corner’.

🅿️ A potential £2 parking charge could be introduced at Croxteth Park. The local authority launched a five week consultation as the park currently costs the cash-strapped authority £1m to maintain. Almost 70% of respondents to the consultation said they were in favour of the introduction of a nominal parking fee.

↩️ Liverpool Council has 'turned a corner' and will be further bolstered with the impending appointment of full time senior staff members, according to the city's mayor. On the publication of their second report, the officials requested further powers and the installation of a finance commissioner.

