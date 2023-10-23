Register
Inside the Queensway Tunnel as new photos show scale of major £11m revamp

Around 18-months of overnight Mersey Tunnel closures began on June 5 for work on a comprehensive lighting upgrade.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:15 BST

New photos show the scale of the Queensway Tunnel revamp, as it receives an £11m upgrade.

Around 18-months of overnight closures began on June 5 for work on a comprehensive lighting upgrade. The works will see the existing lighting throughout the two-mile tunnel replaced by an energy efficient LED system, saving on energy costs and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Last weekend, the tunnel was completely closed, while new cable ducts were installed across the carriageway and metal carriageway access covers were replaced.

Enhanced maintenance work was also carried out, including cleaning roadside grids, jet washing curbs and testing all fire hydrants, emergency doors and systems.

Birkenhead tunnel closure: Queensway Tunnel will continue to be closed each night between 9pm and 6.30am while the upgrade work takes place.

