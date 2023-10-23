Around 18-months of overnight Mersey Tunnel closures began on June 5 for work on a comprehensive lighting upgrade.

New photos show the scale of the Queensway Tunnel revamp, as it receives an £11m upgrade.

Around 18-months of overnight closures began on June 5 for work on a comprehensive lighting upgrade. The works will see the existing lighting throughout the two-mile tunnel replaced by an energy efficient LED system, saving on energy costs and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Last weekend, the tunnel was completely closed, while new cable ducts were installed across the carriageway and metal carriageway access covers were replaced.

Enhanced maintenance work was also carried out, including cleaning roadside grids, jet washing curbs and testing all fire hydrants, emergency doors and systems.

Birkenhead tunnel closure: Queensway Tunnel will continue to be closed each night between 9pm and 6.30am while the upgrade work takes place.

1 . Queensway Tunnel upgrade New photos show the scale of the Queensway Tunnel revamp, as it receives an £11m upgrade. Photo: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

