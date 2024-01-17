Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Indian restaurant offering "proper Indian street food" will be opening its doors in Liverpool's city centre in the coming days.

The award-winning Indian Tiffin Room has sites in Manchester and Leeds and serves a variety of Indian dishes that go way beyond what you might get at a typical Indian, with dosas, thalis, chaats and plenty of other options on the menu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founders Suresh Raje Urs and Srini Sundaram, who have been friends of over 20 years, opened their first Indian Tiffin Room in Cheadle in 2013. A site in Manchester soon followed, before they opened another in Leeds in 2018. Their latest restaurant will open its doors on Liverpool's Duke Street this week.

Indian Tiffin Room in Park Row, Leeds city centre, specialises in authentic street food from across the bustling streets of India. The menu includes dosa, thali, an array of chaats, kebabs and Indo-Chinese food, as well as a cocktail menu with special blends of spices and spirits.

Suresh, who spent 10 years in hotel management before opening the first Indian Tiffin Room, previously spoke about the idea behind the restaurant, and how they tried to make it a different from a curry house. He said: "When we first started with this we wanted to bring something unique to the table. We are always cautious in our approach but also optimistic.

"Other places were doing Indian street food from very specific regions. What we did was try and give people a taste of street food from across the country. When we set the menu, it was a challenge because we could only have so many dishes on there."