New £3.6m ‘premium’ pub to open in historic Merseyside building

A new ‘premium’ pub is set open in Wirral later this year after North West-based brewery Hydes announced a £3.6 million investment in a site in Heswall.

The brewers have purchased the old police station on Telegraph Road for £1.3m and will spend a further £2.3m in restoring and refurbishing the historic building, which dates back to 1911.

The new pub will be called The Harry Beswick in honour of the original architect of the building. Due to open late in 2023, the new dining and drinking destination will create at least 35 jobs.

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers, said: “The Harry Beswick is a great location in a stunningly designed building boasting real history and character. Heswall is a thriving area … as one of our premium dining pubs we’re confident that customers will love the Harry Beswick.”

An artists impression of The Harry Beswick pub, due to open in Heswall

Hydes Brewery operates nearly 50 pubs across the North West and Midlands, including the Boat House in nearby Neston, Wirral. The Harry Beswick represents the Salford-based company’s first property acquisition in more than five years.