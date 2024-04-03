Blackstock Market Liverpool: New £7m entertainment venue and food court announces opening
A £7m entertainment venue and food market is set to open in Liverpool this spring.
Blackstock Market will boast a wide-ranging programme of entertainment, as well as hosting a number of popular food vendors. Planning permission was granted in 2022 to turn the derelict warehouse on Blackstock Street into a buzzing new venue with a food court, comedy club, multiple bars and live sports.
The 60,000sq ft development is the brainchild of Toxteth-raised brothers Paul and Binty Blair who run the city’s multi award-winning Hot Water Comedy Club. Blackstock Market will house four theatre spaces of varying sizes, from a purpose built, state of the art 590-seat auditorium – the largest regular comedy club space in the world - to a 50-seat studio space, along with podcast studios, with the venue becoming a new home for Hot Water. A giant rooftop terrace, believed to be the largest in Liverpool, will open later this year and a big screen will show top sporting events live. The food court will be home to a number of popular traders, from sweet treats from Desserts by Dre to Burgerism’s legendary, meaty offerings. There will also be a cocktail bar, Parlour, and a Prohibition era-style bar – Whisky & Water - offering more than 300 different whiskies as well as live jazz and blues music. A self-service beer wall will feature a selection of the best craft beers from Liverpool breweries. The dog-friendly venue will source its hot drink offerings from local suppliers Monkey Board Coffee and the Liverpool Tea Warehouse, and has whimsical features like hidden rooms, a waterfall, and a striking solid steel tree.
Food vendors at Blackstock Market
- Burgerism on Bold Street closed down earlier this year, but will relaunch at Blackstock Market, offering its legendary burgers.
- KO Grill joins the line up with proper Pakistani scran.
- Penny Lane's Desserts by Dre will offer delicious sweet treats, bringing the popular cake store to the city centre.
- Laros will provide its authentic Greek food, including loaded fries and gyros.
- Monkeyboard Coffee will provide with single-origin coffee from around the world.
- Paulie's Pizzeria will launch at Blackstock Market with fresh pizza.
- Chinatown's North Garden has been serving Liverpool for thirty years and will offer authentic Chinese food.