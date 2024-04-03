The 60,000sq ft development is the brainchild of Toxteth-raised brothers Paul and Binty Blair who run the city’s multi award-winning Hot Water Comedy Club. Blackstock Market will house four theatre spaces of varying sizes, from a purpose built, state of the art 590-seat auditorium – the largest regular comedy club space in the world - to a 50-seat studio space, along with podcast studios, with the venue becoming a new home for Hot Water. A giant rooftop terrace, believed to be the largest in Liverpool, will open later this year and a big screen will show top sporting events live. The food court will be home to a number of popular traders, from sweet treats from Desserts by Dre to Burgerism’s legendary, meaty offerings. There will also be a cocktail bar, Parlour, and a Prohibition era-style bar – Whisky & Water - offering more than 300 different whiskies as well as live jazz and blues music. A self-service beer wall will feature a selection of the best craft beers from Liverpool breweries. The dog-friendly venue will source its hot drink offerings from local suppliers Monkey Board Coffee and the Liverpool Tea Warehouse, and has whimsical features like hidden rooms, a waterfall, and a striking solid steel tree.