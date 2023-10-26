‘Your new local’ - modern pub and cocktail bar opens in Liverpool ONE

Loretta’s Parkside Tavern offers everything you’d expect from a ‘local’ including live music and pub quiz nights.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new pub, cafe and bar opens its doors in Liverpool ONE today, promising a selection of world beers, wines and cocktails.

Located in the iconic Origami Building on Chavasse Park, Loretta’s Parkside Tavern offers everything you’d expect from a ‘local’ including live music and pub quiz nights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company behind other popular Merseyside venues such as Petit Café du Coin and Motel, DGB Hospitality, say the site “holds a particularly special place in company employees’ hearts” with the team adding “your new local has arrived”.

The new venue overlooks five acres of green open space and boasts views of the beautiful waterfront, as well as being ideally located in Liverpool ONE’s shopping district.