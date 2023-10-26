Register
‘Your new local’ - modern pub and cocktail bar opens in Liverpool ONE

Loretta’s Parkside Tavern offers everything you’d expect from a ‘local’ including live music and pub quiz nights.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
A brand new pub, cafe and bar opens its doors in Liverpool ONE today, promising a selection of world beers, wines and cocktails.

Located in the iconic Origami Building on Chavasse Park, Loretta’s Parkside Tavern offers everything you’d expect from a ‘local’ including live music and pub quiz nights.

The company behind other popular Merseyside venues such as Petit Café du Coin and Motel, DGB Hospitality, say the site “holds a particularly special place in company employees’ hearts” with the team adding “your new local has arrived”.

The new venue overlooks five acres of green open space and boasts views of the beautiful waterfront, as well as being ideally located in Liverpool ONE’s shopping district.

Opening at 11.00am on October 26, Loretta’s Parkside Tavern is open until 1.00am Sunday-Thursday and 2.00am on Friday and Saturday.

