The modern tavern will serve a selection of world beers, wines and cocktails.

A brand new pub, cafe and cocktail bar will open in Liverpool city centre this autumn.

Set to take over the iconic Origami Building on Chavasse Park, Loretta’s Parkside Tavern promises to be everything you’d expect from a ‘local’ including live music and pub quiz nights.

The company behind other popular Merseyside venues such as Petit Café du Coin and Motel, DGB Hospitality, are will launch the new tavern and say the site “holds a particularly special place in company employees’ hearts”.

Located on Chavasse Park, the new venue will overlook five acres of green open space and boast views of the beautiful waterfront.