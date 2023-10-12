Register
New pub and cocktail bar Lorretta’s Parkside Tavern to open in Liverpool city centre

The modern tavern will serve a selection of world beers, wines and cocktails.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
A brand new pub, cafe and cocktail bar will open in Liverpool city centre this autumn.

Set to take over the iconic Origami Building on Chavasse Park, Loretta’s Parkside Tavern promises to be everything you’d expect from a ‘local’ including live music and pub quiz nights.

The company behind other popular Merseyside venues such as Petit Café du Coin and Motel, DGB Hospitality, are will launch the new tavern and say the site “holds a particularly special place in company employees’ hearts”.

Located on Chavasse Park, the new venue will overlook five acres of green open space and boast views of the beautiful waterfront.

Set to open on October 26, Loretta’s Parkside Tavern will feature a garden terrace, and serve a range of world beers, wines, cocktails and food.

