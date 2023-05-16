New routes and new jobs as Liverpool Airport make huge announcement

Airline Jet2 will fly seven exclusive routes from LJLA in a deal that will also see around 200 new jobs created.

Going on holiday is set to become even easier for Scousers as the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline has agreed a new deal that will see a raft of new flights take off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Commencing in March next year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will begin to operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fleet of four aircrafts will fly to destinations across Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus, including exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, Paphos and Bourgas.

More than 200 new jobs will be created initially, with positions available across flight deck, cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations. The first Jet2 flight from the airport will depart on 28 March 2024.

What’s been said:

John Irving, CEO Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented: “This is a great day for the airport and for the region’s holidaymakers. It’s also great to have seven new routes available that we know will be popular with holidaymakers and for our local independent travel agents to be able to sell, with customers taking advantage of all the convenience and hassle free benefits of flying from Liverpool.”

“This is a great day for the airport and for the region’s holidaymakers. It’s also great to have seven new routes available that we know will be popular with holidaymakers and for our local independent travel agents to be able to sell, with customers taking advantage of all the convenience and hassle free benefits of flying from Liverpool.” Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our award-winning flights and holidays to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It also means significant investment in the region, with four based aircraft coming into operation and the creation of over 200 new jobs.”

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ summer 2024 programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport: The first Jet2.com flight from the airport will depart on March 28 2024.

Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route

- up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

– up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday)

– up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

– up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route

– weekly Monday services - exclusive route Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

– up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route

– up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route

- weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

(Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) Kos – weekly Friday services

– weekly Friday services Paphos – weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout

– weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

- up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)

– up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route