The old accident and emergency department will close at 23:59 on Wednesday night.

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital A&E department will make a midnight switch to its new £1 billion premises tonight.

Patients can visit the old A&E department until 23:59 on Wednesday and the A&E at the New Royal University Hospital will be open after 00:00 on Thursday, October 20.

The move is part of the final phase of transferring patients to the new hospital, which has been hit with delays of five years and costs that are expected to triple from initial predictions of £335 million.

The move finally began in September this year, when patients and staff were transferred in phases over a period of 24 days.

The new hospital has 18 additional operating theatres, en-suite rooms for overnight patients and state of the art equipment.

The hospital has the same address as the old Royal, but the main entrance will now be via Mount Vernon Street.

James Sumner, chief executive at LUHFT, said: “The new hospital marks the beginning of a new era of healthcare in the city, when the people of Liverpool will finally have the hospital and facilities that they deserve.”