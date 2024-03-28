Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new Sainsbury's store has opened in one of Liverpool's most up-and-coming neighbourhoods, creating 20 new jobs. Based on Princes Dock - a major part of the Liverpool Waters project - the shop joins a number of hotels and residential tower blocks as well as the city's burgeoning Cruise Terminal.

The new Sainsbury's Local, located on the corner of the large 760 carpark on William Jessop Way, will serve the area's growing residential and business communities. The 5,748 sq ft store is complete with a bakery, as well as an Argos collection point, and looks out across the docks.

Previously speaking about the store, Liza Marco, senior asset manager at Peel L&P's Liverpool Waters project, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sainsbury’s to Liverpool Waters. It will be a very welcome addition to the growing number of businesses now based at the Princes Dock neighbourhood.