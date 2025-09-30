13 new shops and restaurants opening in Liverpool before 2025 ends, including The Ivy Asia

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

The city is buzzing with excitement for these new openings.

2025 has been a monumental year for new openings in Liverpool, with the city centre welcoming the likes of Sephora, UNIQLO, Bath and Body Works, KIKO Milano, HEYTEA and Wingstop.

And, the excitement isn’t over yet with many incredible restaurants, shops and bars preparing to launch in Liverpool before we welcome 2026.

Take a look at 13 retailers and eateries that are soon set to grace our high street.

wagamama will open at Liverpool Shopping Park on October 27.

1. wagamama

wagamama will open at Liverpool Shopping Park on October 27. | wagamama.

POP MART is coming to Liverpool ONE. An opening date has not been revealed yet.

2. POP MART

POP MART is coming to Liverpool ONE. An opening date has not been revealed yet. | Emma Dukes / National World

Black Cat Club is taking over the former Crazy Pedro's site on Parr Street. Is it set to launch in October.

3. Black Cat Club

Black Cat Club is taking over the former Crazy Pedro's site on Parr Street. Is it set to launch in October. | Crazy Pedros

Pret is taking over a former skin clinic on Bold Street. An opening date has not yet been announced.

4. Pret

Pret is taking over a former skin clinic on Bold Street. An opening date has not yet been announced. | Emma Dukes

