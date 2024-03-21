Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans that could enable the construction of a series of skyscrapers on an industrial estate close to the Liverpool waterfront have moved a step closer after the City Council agreed a £1.5 million deal that would alter restrictions on the site.

A high-rise residential scheme comprising 1,200 apartments could now be built on the King Edward Triangle light industrial estate next to Princes Dock. The area is currently home to 18 commercial units and the news has caused concerns for some of the small businesses operating out of the trading estate.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet member for City Development, told a cabinet meeting that the existing policy preventing future development in the area was a product of its time and that lifting the covenant represented best value for the city.

The site, found on Gibraltar Row, is currently home to a number of businesses including craft beer breweries Carnival and Azvex, Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing and Crew 42 Gym. The site is owned by property giant Peel and is part of the wider Liverpool Waters development, which aims to transform the post-industrial landscape of the city’s Northern Docks over a number of years.

Peel has agreed to sell the King Edward land to an as yet unnamed UK property developer, who intends to use the site for a high-rise residential scheme comprising 1,200 apartments. However, freehold covenants are currently in place on the site, which mean that it cannot currently be used for anything other than general and light industrial purposes, warehousing and car parking.

The Liverpool Waters development project stretches from Princes Dock to Bramley-Moore Dock, where Everton FC’s new stadium is under construction. A £1.5m deal made with the council will see the release of the covenants, enabling the sale of the site and any future construction.

Gibraltar Row in the King Edward Triangle. Image: Google Street View

Concerns had been raised by business owners about the impact it could have on their future. On social media, Carnival co-owner Dom Hope-Smith said: “As a business tenant on this site we’re not surprised but the timescales given to us are not clear. If we wish to invest to expand we’re doing so at massive risk and totally in the dark.”

Cllr Small told a meeting of the cabinet the covenant was ‘of its time’ and the £1.5m represented a ‘good deal’ for Liverpool Council which would represent best value. The Labour member added how it would ‘unlock this key gateway site’ which links the commercial area with Princes Dock.

Cllr Small also referred to his meeting with business owners last week and Peel’s offer to support them in relocating ‘if that’s what they want to do’. The cabinet member said it was also possible for them to have a conversation about being part of a future mixed use scheme.

Liverpool Waters long-term plan says King Edward Triangle will be transformed into a mixed use district with innovative new homes, office space, shops and entertainment. Image: Liverpool Waters

Chris Capes, director of development for Liverpool Waters, said: “The release of this covenant and sale of the site will be a significant step towards the eventual development of the King Edward Triangle neighbourhood. Bringing in other developers and investors to accelerate the regeneration of Liverpool’s northern docklands has always been part of the strategy for the scheme, and we are pleased to see this deal moving forward.