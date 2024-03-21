New skyscraper ‘cluster’ plan signed off for Liverpool city centre site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans that could enable the construction of a series of skyscrapers on an industrial estate close to the Liverpool waterfront have moved a step closer after the City Council agreed a £1.5 million deal that would alter restrictions on the site.
A high-rise residential scheme comprising 1,200 apartments could now be built on the King Edward Triangle light industrial estate next to Princes Dock. The area is currently home to 18 commercial units and the news has caused concerns for some of the small businesses operating out of the trading estate.
Cllr Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet member for City Development, told a cabinet meeting that the existing policy preventing future development in the area was a product of its time and that lifting the covenant represented best value for the city.
The site, found on Gibraltar Row, is currently home to a number of businesses including craft beer breweries Carnival and Azvex, Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing and Crew 42 Gym. The site is owned by property giant Peel and is part of the wider Liverpool Waters development, which aims to transform the post-industrial landscape of the city’s Northern Docks over a number of years.
Peel has agreed to sell the King Edward land to an as yet unnamed UK property developer, who intends to use the site for a high-rise residential scheme comprising 1,200 apartments. However, freehold covenants are currently in place on the site, which mean that it cannot currently be used for anything other than general and light industrial purposes, warehousing and car parking.
The Liverpool Waters development project stretches from Princes Dock to Bramley-Moore Dock, where Everton FC’s new stadium is under construction. A £1.5m deal made with the council will see the release of the covenants, enabling the sale of the site and any future construction.
Concerns had been raised by business owners about the impact it could have on their future. On social media, Carnival co-owner Dom Hope-Smith said: “As a business tenant on this site we’re not surprised but the timescales given to us are not clear. If we wish to invest to expand we’re doing so at massive risk and totally in the dark.”
Cllr Small told a meeting of the cabinet the covenant was ‘of its time’ and the £1.5m represented a ‘good deal’ for Liverpool Council which would represent best value. The Labour member added how it would ‘unlock this key gateway site’ which links the commercial area with Princes Dock.
Cllr Small also referred to his meeting with business owners last week and Peel’s offer to support them in relocating ‘if that’s what they want to do’. The cabinet member said it was also possible for them to have a conversation about being part of a future mixed use scheme.
Chris Capes, director of development for Liverpool Waters, said: “The release of this covenant and sale of the site will be a significant step towards the eventual development of the King Edward Triangle neighbourhood. Bringing in other developers and investors to accelerate the regeneration of Liverpool’s northern docklands has always been part of the strategy for the scheme, and we are pleased to see this deal moving forward.
“Working with Liverpool Council we look forward to delivering much needed new homes and commercial space across the whole of Liverpool Waters for the benefit of the city and the wider region.”