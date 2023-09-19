New Sostrene Grene chic homeware store in Liverpool announces opening date and huge giveaway party
The first 100 customers at the new Bold Street store will receive a range of gifts.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Danish homeware brand has announced the official opening date of its first ever Liverpool store. Known for chic designs and budget-friendly prices, Søstrene Grene has chosen the city as the home for its 17th UK store, following recent openings in London and Sheffield.
Located on the iconic Bold Street, the brand hopes to bring Danish charm and ‘hygge’ to the city, with minimal, Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opening on October 6, customers can expect live classical music and refreshments from 10.00am as part of the official launch. The first 100 customers will also receive a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth £60 and a canvas tote bag filled with an exciting assortment of products.
The store will feature the brands signature labyrinth design and Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said he “can’t wait” to introduce Liverpool to the brand.