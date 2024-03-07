Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has announced he wants to open three new Merseyrail stations by the end of the decade. It is the first policy pledge of his campaign for re-election to a third term in May.

His intention is to build new stations at Woodchurch on the Wirral, Carr Mill in St Helens, and Daresbury in Halton by 2030. Should the plans go ahead, it would mean each area of the Liverpool City Region will have received a brand new station under Mr Rotheram's tenure.

Two new stations have opened on the Merseyrail network in the last six years, with Maghull North, in Sefton, opening in 2018. Last year, the £80m Headbolt Lane site welcomed passengers for the first time in Kirkby, Knowsley. However, commuters have reported repeated issues of delays and cancellations on services specifically on the Kirkby line after the rollout of new battery powered trains.

Planning for a new Liverpool station in the Baltic Triangle on the site of the former St James station, which closed in 1917, is already underway. It's hoped that Liverpool Baltic Station will be open by 2027.

But what do Liverpudlians think of the plans and the network as a whole? We have been on the streets of the city to find out.

Doreen said: "I think local trains are okay, and they are reliable."

Bernie said: "You go further afield like Skelmersdale, and they don't even have a train station."

Other proposed improvements to the Merseyrail include regenerating Moorfields station and upgrading the entrances, plus a seven-day network with increased timetable provision at weekends and evenings by 2028.