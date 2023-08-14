An application has been submitted to launch a rooftop terrace and bar, right next to Everton’s new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The venue at 69 Regent Road faces the stadium’s entrance and the applicant proposes to change the use of a ceramic studio into a two-storey bar with a roof terrace. Ledcor Developments also seeks permission to add a mezzanine, beer cellar, stage and a total of three bars - including the rooftop terrace, where only plastic cups and bottles would be served.

Images in the planning documents issued to Liverpool City Council suggest the new bar could be called ‘The Terrace’ and in The Design and Access Statement, submitted on July 31, the applicant says the rooftop area is ‘paramount’ to the scheme as it would give ‘magnificent views of the new EFC stadium’.