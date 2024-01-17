It is set to open this spring in a surprising part of town.

A new Tesco Express store is set to open in Liverpool city centre, after agreeing a deal with Metquarter owners Queensberry.

Expected to open this spring, the new shop will occupy the lower ground floor of the former BOSS unit - near the entrance to the boutique shopping centre on Whitechapel.

A fit out of the 3,413 sq ft space will begin this month and, once open, the store will operate between 7.00am and 11.00pm each day.

A spokesperson for Tesco added: "We're excited to be opening a new store in Liverpool and look forward to serving the local community in spring 2024."