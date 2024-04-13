New upside down house in Liverpool ONE set to be social media hit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paradise Street and the surrounding areas have gone through some changes since Liverpool ONE opened its doors more than 15 years ago.

Major stores and restaurants have moved in and most recently a pop-up Tesla location. Now, a planning application has been lodged with Liverpool Council to install a unique attraction for this summer and beyond. Visitors to the popular retail and dining centre could find themselves moving into an Upside Down House.

Situated near Chavasse Park, Upside Down House Ltd is seeking to install its 22ft structure from next month for at least 12 months. The two-storey attraction is designed to appear upside down on its roof with a slight angle.

Inside, visitors would seemingly be walking on the ceiling, with all the furniture above their heads. Aimed at families, friends and small groups, it has likely to be a very popular place to take photos to share on social media. Tickets are planned to be under £4 for a 20 minute slot.

The Upside Down House UK company launched in November 2018. Since the success of the first house in Bournemouth, the business expanded to multiple locations nationwide, and in other parts of the world, including France, Germany and Australia. There are eleven Upside Down Houses across England, with the Liverpool ONE venue set to be the only Upside Down House in the North West.

The first attraction was originally designed by a Swiss company before being manufactured by a British firm. The new site, subject to Liverpool Council approval, would occupy space used by the Tesla temporary store on Thomas Steers Way - the lease for which expired last month.

The design and access statement added: “The Upside Down Houses strongly support the local economy, and significantly boost tourist attractions for the cities and towns they are in. The cultural attraction would in that sense compliment Liverpool’s city and cultural centre.

“There are clear public benefits from the siting of the Upside Down House and Spinning House. It is a significant tourist attraction in its own right. Ensuring these visitors are taken into the heart of the Liverpool tourism area, will lead to opportunities for spending at other attractions or spending in shops at Liverpool ONE and the Royal Albert Dock.”