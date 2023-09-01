Liverpool’s buzzing Hope Street has welcomed a brand new bar, Antisocial.

In a prime location opposite one of the city’s most prestigious hotels, and adjacent to the legendary Philharmonic Hall, the team behind the new venue hope to welcome people from all walks of life.

Antisocial will offer a range of ways to socialise, whether that be a weekly pub quiz on Thursdays, an acoustic open mic night each Friday, accompanied by board games, live sport or live music.

The venue will serve a range of food and drink, including alcohol free cocktails and breakfast bagels that are served in the morning. The food menu during the day and evening will specialise in New York-style pizza, brought by the slice, half or whole 20-inch versions.

As well as a being a bar, Antisocial will offer free wi-fi, so that guests have a relaxing space to work or host meetings.

Will Wilkinson, Operations Manager of Antisocial Bar said: “We have decided that the word ‘antisocial’ has been lost, and we want to turn negative connotations on their heads, in that we want to question what the norm is when it comes to who gets to enjoy a great bar, music venue and food service.

“We are the very opposite of what constitutes a single cool crowd, given special treatment via velvet ropes and VIP lists.

He added: “Our aim is to create the ultimate safe space that caters to every type of personality type and demographic. Whether you enjoy your own company, but wish to do so in a welcoming place, or whether you love to be part of a group, we hope to celebrate and promote all types of socialising, offering a personal approach to deliver something for everyone.”